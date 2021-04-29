US suppliers refuse to date the end of internal combustion

Biden, pressed from both sides

According to the Association of Automotive Equipment and Engine Manufacturers, a radical shift toward electrification could cost more than 180,000 jobs.

The Engine and Equipment Manufacturers Association of America (MEMA), which represents a thousand automotive suppliers, opposes setting a firm date to eliminate gasoline car sales new and points out that a quick switch to electric vehicles could cost thousands of jobs.

MEMA’s plea was made at the transportation and commerce subcommittee requesting the Biden Administration to continue to establish regulatory requirements ensure suppliers work to improve internal combustion engines.

“If we go too fast to a fully electrified fleet, we might lose 30% of jobs of providers in this country, “he said Ann wilson, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for MEMA. Component manufacturers employ about 560,000 people in the United States.

Wilson added in his appearance that new gasoline vehicles “They’ll probably be on the road for 20 more years”.

“Engines, transmissions, aftertreatment systems, and other parts just will not be made for battery and fuel cell electric vehicles“, He said.

Governors for the ban in 2035

The governors of a dozen US states, with the important of California, New York, Massachusetts Y North Carolina, in addition to many other legislators in the country, asked the president Joe biden that supports the end of gasoline vehicle sales by 2035.

Biden’s infrastructure plan costs $ 174 billion between expenses and tax credits for electric vehicles and charging networks, but does not require the phasing out of gasoline passenger cars.

The state of California It said in September that it planned to end gasoline car sales from 2035. Biden said last fall, during his presidential campaign, that did not support the phase-out plan of the great western state.

Last week, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said the administration had not set any specific targets on electric vehicles. “We are not making any demands at this time because basically it’s about using the market to generate the kind of reductions we need“McCarthy said.

