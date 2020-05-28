A study of melanoma by researchers at Rockefeller University in New York showed evidence that genetics interfere with the development of metastases.

Analysis was performed with 300 patients with melanoma

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine earlier this week, could lead to the development of new personalized therapeutic strategies based on the genetic variant inherited in the fight against cancer.

According to the analyzes, changes in a single gene called ApoE, present in a person’s DNA since birth, can affect the progression of melanoma.

Scientists still assume that the variations may have an effect on other types of the disease. Until now, this gene has been studied mainly for its link to Alzheimer’s disease.

ApoE is present in every cell in the body and produces a protein that interferes with various mechanisms that allow cancer cells to metastasize, such as the ability to generate new blood vessels, grow deep in healthy tissues and resist attack by immune defenses.

Experiments in laboratory rats show that carriers of the ApoE4 variant develop smaller skin tumors that hardly metastasize. Compared to carriers of the ApoE2 and ApoE3 variants, mice with ApoE4 have more immune cells that can fight cancer and fewer blood vessels that feed the tumor.

Preliminary results were obtained by analyzing the genetic data of more than 300 melanoma patients. According to the study, carriers of the ApoE4 variant survived longer, while those with ApoE2 metastasize more easily and survive for less time.

The information from the patients crossed with the references of the experiments with rats showed that the carriers of ApoE4 are better at responding to therapies that stimulate the immune system.

