US study finds small number of covid cases in vaccinated

May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021

0

About 0.01% of people who contracted COVID-19 between January and April in the United States were vaccinated with the two doses, according to a government study released Tuesday to demonstrate the high efficacy of the injections.

The report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented these cases among 101 million fully vaccinated people in the country.

“Although the vaccines authorized by the FDA (the Federal Food and Drug Administration) are highly effective, it is expected that new cases” of this type will emerge, “particularly before the immunity of the population reaches levels sufficient to decrease even more transmission, ”said the report, which examined the period from January 1 to April 30.

In that period, a total of 10,262 cases were documented at 14 days or more after complete immunization with the vaccines provisionally authorized by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Of these cases, 6,446 (63%) occurred in women. The average age of the patients was 58 years.

Among the total number of discovered cases, 2,725 (27%) were asymptomatic, 706 (7%) were hospitalized for covid and 132 (1.3%) died for reasons related to the coronavirus.

The rate of vaccinated infections was then about 0.01%, hospitalizations 0.0007% and deaths are 0.0001%.

The study was conducted during a period when the coronavirus was spreading exponentially in the United States, with some 355,000 cases reported in the last week of April alone.

SOURCE AFP