The United States is considering applying new tariffs worth about $ 3.1 billion, about $ 2.74 billion at the current rate, to products from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to a document from the Office of the United States Trade Representative .

Products such as malt, beer, gin, vodka, olives, chocolate, trucks and machinery could receive more import duties of up to 100%, according to the document collected by . Dow Jones.

At noon, shares of French liquor makers Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau fell 1.9% and 3.5%, respectively.