US studies applying sanctions to Cuban officials “responsible for violence” against protesters

15 minutes. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the United States is studying applying sanctions to Cuban officials “responsible for the violence” against “peaceful protesters” on the island.

“The Treasury Department will continue to study the Cuban officials designated as responsible for the violence, repression and violation of human rights against peaceful protesters in Cuba,” he said.

He assured that the Joe Biden Administration is going to form “a working group to identify the most effective way to get aid directly into the hands of the Cuban people.”

He specified that he is “working closely with the private sector and Congress to identify viable options to make the Internet more accessible to the Cuban people.”

It also works with international organizations “to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to Cuba.”

Cuba denounces “interference campaign”

The deputy director general of the United States of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Johana Tablada, denounced this Tuesday that the United States is carrying out a “campaign of interference” so that third countries “speak out against Cuba.”

“These pressures are carried out mainly against Latin American governments, with the aim of forcing them to make condemnatory statements against our country,” he said.

The information is collected in a statement from the Cuban Ministry.

For his part, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, reiterated that through this “campaign” the blockade on the island is sharpened.

On July 11, thousands of people took to the streets of the main cities of Cuba shouting “Freedom!” and “Cuba and life!”, in protests characterized by rejection of the Government and acts of vandalism.

However, the Cuban government commented that it was not “a social outbreak.”