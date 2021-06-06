US stops secretly obtaining journalist records

The United States Department of Justice announced Saturday that it will stop secretly obtaining the phone and email records of journalists during investigations into information leaks, a change that abandons a practice condemned by journalistic organizations and advocacy groups. freedom of the press.

Miami World / diariolasamericas

The New York Times newspaper said Wednesday that under Donald Trump, the Justice Department secretly obtained the phone call records of four journalists from the newspaper as part of an investigation to find out who leaked information to them.

The policy change announced Saturday comes after President Joe Biden promised last month that it was “just wrong” to tap into journalists’ data and that the Justice Department would end the practice during his administration.

The tactic of using subpoenas and warrants to obtain certain files from journalists has been used by both the Democratic and Republican governments to identify sources that have disclosed confidential information. However, this practice came under increased scrutiny in the past month, when Justice Department officials alerted reporters from three news organizations – The Washington Post, CNN, and The New York Times – that Department agents during the government of Trump obtained his phone call records.

On Friday night the Times reported the existence of a gag order prohibiting the newspaper from revealing a secret court fight over the government’s efforts to obtain the email records of four reporters. That dispute began during the Trump administration, but persisted under Biden’s Justice Department, which eventually withdrew the gag order.

In a statement, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said that “in a change to its long-standing practice,” the Department “will not seek mandatory legal process during leak investigations in order to obtain information from members. of the media when doing their job ”.