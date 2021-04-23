US stocks fall on reports of Biden tax proposal

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Apr 22 (Reuters) – US stocks fell Thursday after news broke that President Joe Biden plans to nearly double the capital gains tax, which analysts say provided an excuse to take profits in a market with no direction. ahead of next week’s big tech results.

* Wall Street’s top three indexes also fell on reports that Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthiest, a proposal that some say would be difficult for Congress to pass.

* “If it had a chance of being approved, we would be down 2,000 points,” said Thomas Hayes, president and managing member of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

* Paul Nolte, a portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago, said that when a proposal to raise taxes (income) or capital gains is raised, everyone gets excited, sells first and asks questions later. “It’s more of a short-term knee-jerk reaction,” he said.

* Biden will propose raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37% and nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $ 1 million, they said. sources to Reuters.

* The proposal focuses on funding $ 1 trillion for childcare, universal preschool education and paid leave for workers, sources said.

* Markets have been apathetic after the Dow and S&P 500 climbed to record highs last week as investors await reports from Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc, which will release results next week.

* “Until we get out of this information vacuum, the market is generally going to be without direction,” he said. “The only thing that really matters going forward is what those big tech gains are next week.”

* First quarter earnings are expected to increase 31.9% from a year ago, the biggest increase since the fourth quarter of 2010, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

* All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 closed lower, with Microsoft, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc among the stocks that pushed the most down.

* Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94%, the S&P 500 lost 0.92% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.94%.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)