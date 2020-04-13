Apr 13 (.) – US stocks fell on Monday at the open after sharp increases last week as investors geared up for the expected drop in quarterly company results on serious damage to the industry caused by the coronavirus.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> it lost 20.44 points, or 0.09%, to 23,698.93 units; while the S&P 500 index <.SPX> it fell 7.36 points, or 0.26%, to 2,782.46 units; and the Nasdaq Composite Index <.IXIC> it yielded 25.89 points, or 0.32%, to 8,127.69 units.

* All three major indexes spread losses minutes after login.

(Report by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)