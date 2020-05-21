US stocks fell on Thursday after data showed that millions more Americans applied for state unemployment aid as employers grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. Lea Trump wants G7 summit in the US, despite COVID-19

The Dow Jones yielded 0.19 percent, to 24 thousand 536 points; the S&P 500 0.14 percent to 2,968, while the Nasdaq technology index fell just 0.04 percent to 9,372 units.

Dow Jones shares fell 0.19 percent. Photo: AP

About 2.4 million Americans applied for the unemployment aid benefit in the week ending May 16, highlighting the rapid and severe deterioration in the US job market. More than 38 million Americans have filed applications since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey for May showed improvement from April, but remained in negative territory.

Another factory metric, the result of purchasing manager surveys is due to come later and will offer more signals on sentiment this month as parts of the economy began to reopen. US home sales data will also be released.

In pre-market trading, Best Buy shares fell 3.7 percent after the electronics retailer reported lower sales and profits in the first quarter. Shares in TJX Companies, the parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls rose 6 percent after announcing that it had reopened more than 1,600 stores worldwide and that the missing ones could be reopened largely by the end of next month.

Stocks have rebounded this week on optimism that coronavirus vaccines will be available later this year, halting the outbreak that has stopped much of the world economy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has quickly tracked the process of experimental vaccines, and drug maker Moderna earlier this week reported positive results from the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. Still, a viable product is months away.

“It has been interesting, the past few days, because the rally was fueled by hope for a vaccine, but the news is extremely early signs.” Even if this is the vaccine everyone is waiting for, it is still 12 months before it is released. What we are seeing today is more a reality check, “said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.” You have undue optimism about the stock market. “

In a new sign of mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, President Trump tweeted Wednesday night that China’s “disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is shameful.” That joins the United States Senate, which passes legislation that could compel Chinese companies to give up their listings on the US stock exchange.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday night that “China’s disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace.” Photo: AP

“What the commercial rhetoric does is it creates uncertainty in a market where there is a lot of uncertainty,” said Justin Onuekwusi, head of multi-pool retail funds at Legal & General Investment Management. “Any uncertainty will cause further volatility in the fragile market recovery that we have seen.”

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.669 percent from 0.679 on Wednesday. In recent weeks, yields on US government bonds have stagnated near record lows, a sign that investors are anticipating a difficult economic recovery and years of aggressive monetary stimulus.

