US States Most Vulnerable to Infection with COVID Variants

To date, 45.2% of the United States population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 53.4% ​​have received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC). But some US states are more vulnerable to being infected with COVID variants, mainly due to its low vaccination rates.

According to information collected by CNN, in 16 states and Washington DC more than half the population has been fully vaccinated and in 16 other states that percentage is close to 70%. However, in other entities the vaccination rate is lower or barely reaches 35% of the population. The states that would be most vulnerable to virus variants spreading rapidly among the population, due to their low vaccination rates, are:

Alabama Arkansas Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Tennessee Wyoming

Vaccines protect

Taking both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can protect 88% against dangerous variants like Delta or Gamma, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other vaccine experts have said. However, vaccination in the US has slowed down in recent weeks.

Vaccination map in the USA Source: CDC Being a 40% more contagious mutation, the Delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the country, to the point that the CDC stopped considering it a “variant of interest” to classify it within the “ variants of concern ”. The Delta variant, first identified in India, is not the only mutation of concern in the United States.; there are also the Alpha variant, which emerged in the United Kingdom; the Beta, identified in South Africa; the Epsilon, in California; and La Gama, in Brazil.

Experts have said that to prevent more COVID variants from emerging, the US must vaccinate 70% of the population before winter. And is that virus mutations tend to be more contagious, can cause the most severe symptoms of the disease in a shorter period of time incubation and may be more resistant to drugs to treat them, including vaccines available so far.

The US health authorities continually call all people over the age of 12 to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as well as maintaining preventive measures such as the use of masks, social distance and frequent hand washing if the vaccine has not yet been applied or if only one of the two doses is available.