SAVANNAH, Georgia, USA (AP) – The states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began to relax the orders for the closure of businesses decreed to fight the pandemic although the number of deaths from the coronavirus exceeded 50,000 people in the United States and despite warnings from experts from Health that it might be too soon to adopt these measures.

The outbreak seemed to continue to moderate in much of Asia. In China, where the virus was first detected at the end of last year, for the 10th consecutive day on Saturday, authorities reported no deaths and confirmed only 12 infections. Of the new cases, 11 came from abroad and one was a local transmission in the north-eastern Heilongjiang province, on the border with Russia, the National Health Commission said.

Only 838 patients are still hospitalized in China for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while another 1,000 are under controlled isolation as they are suspicious or asymptomatic positive cases. China reported a total of 4,632 deaths among 82,816 infections.

South Korea confirmed 10 new infections on the eighth day in a row with less than 20 infected a day and, for the second day, recorded no fatalities.

For its part, India announced the relief of the strict quarantine imposed on its 1.3 billion inhabitants by allowing the reopening of certain stores. In the country there are more than 24,500 infected and 775 deaths from the virus. Last week, the government allowed the resumption of activity in factories and agriculture in rural areas as millions of day laborers had been left without jobs.

In France, the government left the decision to leave their children at home or take them to school to families when the lockdown, in force since March 17, begins to withdraw on May 11.

As in many other countries, the tourism industry in France was devastated by the pandemic, and a hotel executive predicted that business will remain “catastrophic” for the remainder of the year.

“Zero percent (of occupancy) in April, probably in May and probably in June,” Serge Cachan, president of the Paris hotel chain Astotel, told The Associated Press. Given the forecast of losses of between 60 and 70% this year, Cachan said he hopes the government will help him survive.

Belgium announced that after May 3, hospitals will gradually resume non-essential tasks and clothing stores will be able to operate again as security measures are relaxed. Denmark reopened schools for younger students and in Spain parents are wondering if they allow their children to go out for fresh air for the first time in more than a month from Sunday, when they will be able to go outside, albeit with limitations.

Britain remains in quarantine as hospital coronavirus-related deaths were rapidly approaching 20,000. It is the fourth country with the most deaths in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, which have already passed the 20,000 barrier

In the United States, the Republican governors of Georgia and Oklahoma allowed the reopening of hairdressers, spas, and barbershops, while Alaska gave permission for restaurants to return to serving meals in their salons, and stores and businesses to resume business on condition. Some Alaska municipalities decided to maintain stricter regulations.

Although limited in scope and subject to social distancing, these measures marked a symbolic milestone in the growing debate both in the United States and in other countries about how quickly political leaders should lift quarantines, which have devastating economic consequences.

During a press conference at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump was optimistic about the economy but asked the population to continue keeping their distance and wearing face masks. Trump also signed a $ 484 billion bill to help workers and hospitals affected by the pandemic. In the past five weeks, some 26 million people, or one in six American workers, applied for unemployment benefits.

Trump noted that his criticized comments suggesting that people could ingest or inject disinfectant to fight COVID-19 were an attempt to be sarcastic.

As of Friday, the coronavirus had killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University based on data provided by governments. The actual figure is believed to be much higher.

Crary reported from New York. Journalists from The Associated Press around the world contributed to this report.