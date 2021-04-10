US Spy Agencies Suggest Cryptocurrencies May Be Threat to US Dollar and Euro

Compartir

The National Intelligence Council has singled out the advent of digital currencies as one of the main factors that will contribute to an unstable and leaderless world in the next decade.

As reported by Bloomberg, the National Intelligence Council believes that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as other factors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), climate change, and the space race, have the potential to change the global scenario.

Based on the context provided by the council report that is released every 4 years, global fiat currencies such as the US dollar and the euro will face threats from new monetary systems or technologies. According to the report:

“Privately issued digital currencies could add complexity to the conduct of monetary policy by reducing countries’ control over their exchange rates and money supply.”

The report also emphasized the influence of artificial intelligence and the proliferation of digital technologies, all of which have a tendency to introduce unconventional innovations that will open the door for both state and non-state actors to “influence populations, including increasing manipulation. cognitive and social polarization “.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming a more recognized threat

In a recent annual letter to shareholders, Jamie Dimon, CEO of US banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co, highlighted cryptocurrencies as part of the “huge competitive threat” facing the banking industry. According to;

“There are serious emerging issues that need to be addressed, and quite quickly: the growth of shadow banking, the legal and regulatory status of cryptocurrencies, the proper and inappropriate use of financial data, the tremendous risk that cybersecurity poses to the system. “

While Dimon’s ultimate focus lies on the growth of fintech, he calls for broader regulatory oversight for the entire financial and monetary ecosystem of which Bitcoin (BTC) and the other altcoins are increasingly becoming a part.

