© Provided by the Associated Press

A woman rides a bike down Frenchman Street near a corner business that is closed due to the new coronavirus in New Orleans on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Rebecca Santana / AP Photo)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Restaurants may now reopen in New Orleans, a city famous for its cuisine, but they must take reservations and limit the number of diners. While in New York, race tracks and racetracks can resume competitions without spectators.

Authorities cautiously relaxed more restrictions on restaurants, shops and outdoor venues on Saturday in their bid to jumpstart their economies without causing spikes of the new coronavirus. However, the resumption of activities is accompanied by new provisions to curb the spread of the disease, another indication that going out to eat or attend sports shows will not be able to be done in the usual way for now.

© Provided by the Associated Press

People visit Lake Merrit during the coronavirus pandemic in Oakland, California on Saturday, May 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Public health experts warned that the pandemic – which has left more than 88,000 dead in the United States and more than 300,000 worldwide – could worsen again without proper precautions or if authorities act too hastily for people to return to their jobs.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said racetracks and the Watkins Glen International racetrack may reopen, but “without crowds or fans.” He added that he could contemplate the resumption of major league games also without spectators in New York, epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

© Provided by the Associated Press

A man and his children, all wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, stroll in Central Park, New York, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)

“If it works financially, that would be great,” he said.

The Governor has authorized the resumption of activities in large regions of northern New York by allowing certain sectors, such as construction, to operate under safety regulations.

The ban on large non-essential concentrations continues in effect in New York.

New Orleans took its first steps toward loosening restrictions imposed two months ago, a day after the rest of Louisiana followed suit.

The city has restricted entry to the venues to 25% of their capacity, as in the rest of the state, and has asked restaurants, nail salons, and other establishments to serve customers by reservation. The city has limited attendance at temples and cinemas to less than 100 people.

Malls and retail stores may reopen, but casinos, video poker establishments, live entertainment, and bars will continue to be closed.

Jennifer Weishaupt, CEO of Ruby Slipper Cafe, said the company has reopened in New Orleans, Metairie and Baton Rouge. The establishments did not have the large influx that was expected perhaps due to bad weather.

“We had some people lining up before we opened at 8:00 in the morning, which was great,” Weishaupt said.

In California, a large number of parks and excursion sites have reopened in a second phase of reactivation in which businesses considered low risk, such as retailers whose customers are going to pick up what they bought outside of the country, are allowed to operate. establishment.

Similar measures have been taken around the world as infections in many cities and nations decrease.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.