File photo dated April 13, 2014 of the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. (AP Photo / J. David Ake, file)

The Treasury Department and the US Internal Revenue Service have urged taxpayers who want their payment deposited to offset the economic effects of the pandemic to enter their information online no later than Wednesday.

The government has sent approximately 130 million stimuli in the first four weeks of the program, both by direct deposit and by check in the mail.

The IRS said Monday that people should use the “Get My Payment” tool on their website no later than Wednesday noon in order to provide their information for direct deposit.

After that time, the agency will begin preparing millions of files to send to the Office of Financial Services for checks to be issued that will begin arriving in late May and June. The government cannot make direct deposits once the process of sending checks begins.

The “Get My Payment” tool can be used to check the status of a payment or provide information for direct deposit. It has not always operated smoothly, but the IRS said many of its initial technical flaws have been addressed.

Any United States citizen with a valid Social Security number earning up to $ 75,000 will receive a payment of $ 1,200; Married filing couples who earn less than $ 150,000 will receive 2,400. The payment is phased out for those who earn the most and is phased out for those who earn over $ 99,000; or 198,000 for married couples. The thresholds are different for those who declare as head of the family. Parents will also receive $ 500 for each eligible child.

The government will automatically send payments based on the information provided in the 2019 or 2018 statements. Automatic payments will also be sent soon to those receiving Social Security pension, disability benefits, Railroad Employee Retirement benefits, Veterans Affairs benefits. o Supplemental Security Income, according to the IRS.

Non-filers, including low-income or homeless people, are eligible, but must provide basic information through the “Non-Filer” tool on the site to receive payment.

The payments are part of a huge economic relief package that Congress approved to lessen the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.