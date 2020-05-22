..- United States almost pulled one third of the first 1 billion doses of an experimental vaccine against Covid-19 that AstraZeneca is developing, by committing 1.2 billion dollars at a time when the world powers are stocking up on therapies and drugs to revive their economies.

Although today there is no proven effective formula to block the coronavirus in humans, the Potential vaccines are seen by world leaders as the only way to resume stagnant economic activity, and even to gain an advantage over competitors.

After President Donald Trump demanded a vaccine, the Health Department agreed to provide up to $ 1.2 billion to accelerate the AstraZeneca project and secure 300 million doses for the United States.

“East contract with AstraZeneca is a milestone in the work of the Rapid Return operation for an effective vaccine, safe and that it will be widely available in 2021, ″ said US Health Secretary Alex Azar.

The vaccine, previously known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and now as AZD1222, was developed by the Oxford University and British Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, which is now licensed to accelerate clinical trial research.

The immunization ability has not yet been tested, so it is also not certain that it can be used against the new coronavirus.

The agreement with the United States will allow the next stage – phase III – of the clinical trials, to be conducted with the participation of 300,000 Americans.

Cambridge-based AstraZeneca said it concluded agreements to deliver at least 400 million doses of the vaccine and ensure the manufacturing capacity of 1 billion doses, with the first deliveries starting in September.

Now the most valuable FTSE 100 blue-chip company in London, AstraZeneca has already agreed to deliver 100 million doses for the UK population and 30 million units will be shipped to from September in the country.

The minitros have promised that the United Kingdom will be the first country with access to the vaccine.

As world leaders seek to overcome the worst economic and social destruction since at least World War II – which has killed at least 325,000 people – Access to the first vaccines on the market will be at odds.

The US government has already reached agreements to support the development of vaccines for Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Moderna and Sanofi, which has spread the fear that only the wealthiest nations will be able to protect their citizens first.

