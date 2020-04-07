An episode of the CBS television series “All Rise”, dedicated to the operation of justice in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, will be filmed remotely and with the actors from their homes, a milestone for a US production.

Producers will use a variety of social media and digital technology to shoot remotely, such as FaceTime or Zoom, according to a CBS statement.

After filming the scenes for each actor featured in the episode, the production will use special effects to change the scenery and add whatever you want.

The episode will be performed in accordance with the confinement guidelines currently in force in the state of California and Los Angeles, where the series takes place, CBS said.

Only the director of photography will take exterior shots – alone and from a vehicle – which must allow showing the desolation on the streets of Los Angeles as a result of the actual measures of confinement.

In the episode “written and inspired by current events”, Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) is empowered to preside over a remote trial.

At the same time, the main characters learn to adapt to the new travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All Rise” is in its first season.

The episode will air on May 4.