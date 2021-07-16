US sends 25 million doses of anticovid vaccines to Africa

The United States announced on Friday the shipment of 25 million anticovid vaccines to Africa, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Shipments to these three countries will take place in a few days, and a total of 49 African nations will receive vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer in the coming weeks, officials told ..

Djibouti and Burkina Faso will receive 151,200 doses of J&J, while Ethiopia will receive 453,600, said a senior Joe government official. Biden.

Shipments are coordinated with multilateral agencies such as the African Union (AU) and Covax, the World Health Organization distribution system, and the Gavi vaccine alliance.

In Africa, COVID-19-related deaths rose 43% in one week, driven by a lack of intensive care beds and oxygen, the WHO said on Thursday.

“In partnership with the African Union and Covax, the United States is proud to donate 25 million vaccines for COVID-19,” said Gayle Smith, State Department coordinator for COVID-19 and global health.

“The administration Biden is committed to leading the global response to the pandemic, “he added.

Strive Masiyiwa, representative of the African Union, said the shipments would advance the goal of vaccinating 60% of the continent’s population, “especially at this time when we are witnessing a third wave in several countries.”

Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank, which helps coordinate the aid, called the US donations “a significant and welcome gesture.”

There are huge gaps in the distribution of anticovid vaccines in the world: while the poorest regions receive few doses, the rich countries implement large-scale national inoculation programs.

That has led to a so-called vaccine diplomacy in which powers like China and Russia are accused of using immunizers as an instrument to position themselves geopolitically.

The United States denies that it is competing against rival powers, but Biden seeks to place itself at the center of international efforts to end the global crisis, and promised an initial donation of 80 million doses of vaccines to be distributed internationally.

He also pledged to donate $ 2 billion to the Covax system, while announcing the purchase of 500 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech for the UA and 92 poor countries.

At the last G7 held in the UK, Washington partners agreed to donate another 500 million vaccines.

The White House said it has so far delivered some 40 million doses to countries ranging from South Korea to Honduras.