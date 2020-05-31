The United States has supplied Brazil with 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for use against the coronavirus, the two governments reported on Sunday, despite medical warnings about the risks associated with the malaria drug.

The White House issued a joint statement on the drug, the use of which has been advocated by both President Jair Bolsonaro and US President Donald Trump, just days after the World Health Organization (WHO) suspended testing the drug on patients with Covid-19 for security concerns.

Trump himself said in mid-May that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, said he had a “box” of the medicine kept in case his 93-year-old mother needed it.

“The Brazilian people and the American people are in solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus,” said the statement. “We announce that the US government has delivered two million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the population of Brazil. The United States will also soon send 1000 fans to Brazil.”

“HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend nurses, doctors and health professionals in Brazil against the virus. It will also be used to treat infected Brazilians,” added the note.

The two countries will also undertake a joint research effort that will include “randomized controlled clinical trials”, according to the statement.

