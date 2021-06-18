US Senators Propose 25% Tax Credit for Semiconductor Manufacturing

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jun 17 (.) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators proposed a 25% tax credit on investments in semiconductor manufacturing on Thursday as Congress works to increase chip production in the country. .

The proposal, sponsored by the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden, Republican Mike Crapo and four other senators would provide “reasonable and specific incentives for local semiconductor manufacturing,” they said in a statement.

The group did not immediately respond to a request for an estimate of the cost of the move, which is in addition to recent funding for semiconductors.

Last week, the Senate approved $ 52 billion for the production and research of semiconductors and telecommunications equipment. That figure included $ 2 billion spent on chips used by automakers, which have faced massive shortages and had to cut production.

Supporters of providing the funds point out that America’s share of semiconductor and microelectronics production has fallen to 12% from 37% in 1990.

Senators say that up to 70% of the difference in semiconductor production costs abroad is due to subsidies.

“The United States cannot allow other governments to continue taking corporate production abroad, increasing the risks to our economy and costing American workers high-paying jobs,” Wyden said.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last month that the funds could lead to the construction of seven to 10 new semiconductor plants in the United States.

Raimondo anticipates that government funds would generate “more than $ 150 billion” of investment in chip production and research, including contributions from state and federal governments and private sector companies.

The tax credit could benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which is building a $ 12 billion semiconductor factory in Arizona, and Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV, as well as US companies such as Intel Corp and Micron Technology. Inc.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)