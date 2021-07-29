US Senators pass resolution against violence in Cuba

15 minutes. Members of the US Senate Foreign Committee unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday condemning “the violent response” of the Government of Cuba against the massive anti-government protests that shook the island on July 11.

This resolution is significant because received the support of members of the Democratic and Republican Party, as well as by members of both houses of Congress.

Among the promoters of the measure are two senators of Cuban origin: Democrat Bob Menéndez, chairman of the Foreign Relations committee in the Senate and the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, as well as Republican Marco Rubio, representative of Florida, where he resides. much of the Cuban exile.

“I am very proud to lead this effort to make it clear that Democrats and Republicans are united in saying that we are not going to overlook, romanticize or justify the Cuban regime’s brutal oppression of the most basic and democratic human rights, or its absolute disregard for the aspirations of his own people, “said Menéndez.

They question the position of other countries

After approving the resolution, Menéndez, one of the most influential senators in the policy towards the island, gave a speech in the Senate chamber. This dealt with Washington’s policy toward Cuba and questioned the current position of Spain, Canada and the European Union (EU).

Specifically, he criticized that Spain, Canada and the EU did not participate in a joint statement issued two days ago by 21 countries. In this they condemned the arrests in Cuba and demanded respect for human rights on the island.

“Is it that Spain cares more about its hotel investments than the human rights of the Cuban people? Do they care more about business on the island than the freedom and democracy of the oppressed people?” Asked Menéndez, who also addressed Canada saying, “Does Canada place more importance on its mining investments than on fundamental freedoms?”

“I hope not,” he answered. These universal principles should unite us all“.

A resolution, like the one approved this Wednesday on Cuba, serves the US Congress to express its opinion on an issue. However, they do not require you to take any specific action.

Situation in Cuba

The July 11 demonstrations took place with Cuba plunged into a serious economic and health crisis, with the pandemic out of control and a severe shortage of food, medicine and other basic items, as well as long power outages.

Since the protests broke out, the Cuban authorities have maintained the strategy to blame the United States for all the problems that the country suffers, from the demonstrations themselves to the shortage of practically all the products in the state commercial network.