US Senators interrogate Apple and Google for dominance of their app stores

By Diane Bartz, Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave

WASHINGTON, Apr 21 (Reuters) – A panel of US senators on Wednesday questioned officials from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, about the dominance of its mobile app stores and whether companies abuse their power at the expense of smaller competitors.

Amy Klobuchar, the top Senate Democrat on antitrust matters, said Apple and Google could use their power to “exclude or suppress applications that compete with their own products” and “charge excessive fees that affect competition.”

The hearing comes a day after Apple announced it will begin selling AirTags, which help users find lost items, in direct competition with Tile, which sold a similar tracking device more than a decade ago.

Before the hearing, Klobuchar told Reuters that the announcement was the type of conduct the panel planned to discuss.

App developers such as Spotify and the dating service Match, which owns Tinder, have long complained that the mandatory revenue sharing and strict inclusion rules set by the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, in addition to the Google Play requirements for Android devices are anti-competitive behavior.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)