WASHINGTON, Apr 11 (.) – Republican senators from US oil states said Saturday they spoke to three Saudi authorities to urge them to make sharp cuts to crude supplies.

Saudi Arabia and Russia were close to sealing an agreement with other producers as part of the informal OPEC + alliance to implement a record production drop of 10 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 10% of world supplies.

Oil prices have fallen to 18-month lows due to the paralysis of the world economy and the collapse of fuel demand, a scenario that was exacerbated by the price war waged by Saudi Arabia and Russia to avoid losing share market.

In the United States, the call was led by Senators Dan Sullivan and Kevin Cramer, who last month submitted to Congress a bill to remove US troops, Patriot missiles and the THAAD defense system from Saudi Arabia unless the kingdom agree to decrease the pumping of crude oil.

Although such legislation is unlikely to pass, senators have been putting unusual pressure on Saudi Arabia, a longtime ally of the United States, and even President Donald Trump has held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin. Salman to urge him to cut Saudi production.

“The kingdom must take concrete, sustainable actions to reduce its production significantly, and it must do so soon,” said Sullivan. Saudi measures to increase oil pumping in times of a pandemic are “inexcusable” and “will not be forgotten,” added the senator.

(Report by Timothy Gardner. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)