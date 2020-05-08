Senators asked the US Government to explain if he knew of the attempted attack with the participation of ex-military against Nicolás Maduro

Three senators from the United States asked the government of Donald trump to explain if you knew of a attempted attack with the participation of former US military against the Executive of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and asked if funds from Washington they were assigned to that operation.

“Maduro is a dictator and the Venezuelan people deserve to live again in a democracyBut that will only be achieved through vigorous and effective diplomacy, not military adventures, “reads the letter addressed to the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr, and Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

In the letter, Senators Chris Murphy, Tim Kaine and Tom Udall, all from the Democratic Party and members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, they ask for explanations about the attempted maritime invasion on the coasts near Caracas denounced by the Nicolás Maduro Government.

Between Sunday and Monday, the Venezuelan authorities intercepted two attempts at maritime intervention in the states of Aragua and La Guaira, close to Caracas, in which eight people died and another 18 were arrested.

According to the evidence released by the Venezuelan governmentAmong those arrested are two US citizens, Airan Berry and Luke Denman, both former military members who had an identification from the military contractor Silvercorp.

This Wednesday, the Venezuelan political strategist Juan José Rendón, head of the opponent’s Strategy Committee Juan GuaidóHe admitted to signing a contract with a Silvercorp representative, Jordan Goudreau, to whom he paid $ 50,000, to carry out an attack that ended in the arrest of several government officials.

“Or the U.S. government was not aware of these planned operations, or was aware and allowed them to proceed. Both possibilities are problematic, “say the senators in the letter.

In the letter, the senators recall that in the law “Venezuela Emergency Relief, Democracy Assistance and Development Act “, promulgated by Trump last December, Washington supports advancing” in a negotiated and peaceful solution to the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. “

“Armed attacks, even if carried out by independent actors, go against that policy“The legislators point out, and warn that such incursions” harm the prospects for a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela by insinuating that armed intervention is a viable option to resolve the crisis “in that country.

The senators specifically request that the Administration respond, even in a classified way, if it was aware, either directly or through the Venezuelan or Colombian government, Goudreau’s plans and his communication with advisers to the Venezuelan opposition leader Guaidó, whom the White House recognizes as interim president of Venezuela.

Furthermore, if steps were taken to prevent such action or if the American government provided some type of support directly or indirectly to that operation.

They also ask that they express their opinion on that action, while requesting that they be informed about the steps that are being taken in search of the liberation of americans detained and if it has been guaranteed that the country’s funds are not involved in the aforementioned contract, among others.

The complaints of the plan against Mature relations between Venezuela and the United States have been strained again, broken since January of last year, although this Wednesday the Trump Government surprisingly announced the appointment of James Broward Story as its “extraordinary and plenipotentiary” ambassador in Venezuela, the first representative of that rank after in 2010 the then Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) expelled the Washington envoy, Patrick Duddy.

With information from EFE