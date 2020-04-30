Lawmakers believe that products made in Mexico are crucial to the functioning of American companies.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein and Republican John Cornyn sent a letter to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, urging him to request the Mexican government to clarify its definition of essential businesses to resolve uncertainty in the supply chain of the United States and Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We write to urge the State Department to coordinate with the Government of Mexico to clarify the Mexican definition of essential business, to avoid interruptions in the supply chain of the United States. In 2018, the United States imported goods worth $ 346.1 billion from Mexico; As such, Mexico plays an integral role in the United States supply chain and is crucial to the operation of essential American companies., particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, “the senators wrote.

The letter was also signed by Republican Senators Martha McSally, Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue, Joni Ernst, Ted Cruz, and James Lankford, as well as Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Jeff Merkley.

For Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, the letter is not a bilateral issue. During the morning conference this Thursday, he rejected that the American legislators try lobby the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It is a letter of representatives addressed to your government, to this day it is not a bilateral issue, I do not expect it to be, we have a lot of communication with the United States.”

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) maintained that the Mexican administration has exemplary cooperation with the government of the US president, Donald Trump, and gave as an example the support given to the country to facilitate access to medical equipment .

