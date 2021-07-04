US Senator Invites Bitcoin Miners to Operate in Wyoming

Cynthia M. Lummis, a US Senator from Wyoming, has encouraged Bitcoin (BTC) miners to operate in her state.

Following an appearance at CNBC’s Financial Advisors Summit, Senator Lummis tweeted on July 3:

“If you are in the Bitcoin mining space, please reach out to us. WE LOVE YOU in Wyoming. “

Invitations to operate in the United States continue

She is the latest in a series of American officials who encouraged miners to bring their operations to the United States. Due to the current crackdown on BTC mining in China, which once accounted for around 65% of the world’s BTC mining, many operations were forced to close.

Recently, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, called China’s decision “a trillion dollar mistake” and that they had “squeezed the industry [de Bitcoin]”Out of the country.

Since then, some miners have moved their operations abroad, with Texas among the favorite destinations due to its low energy prices. Senator Lummis’s invitation to Wyoming follows a similar one from Miami Mayor Francis Suárez.

Mayor Suarez said that his city’s own cheap energy (obtained from nuclear energy) It is an ideal place for the energy intensive mining process.

Wyoming is already known as a crypto-friendly state, and some refer to it as “the promised land” for BTC investors.

Senator Lummis Talks About Bitcoin Mining

While appearing at CNBC’s Financial Advisors Summit in late June, Senator Lummis addressed BTC mining and its environmental implications. In conversations with correspondent Ylan Mui, he noted:

“There was research at the University of Cambridge, which showed that Bitcoin mining uses approximately 40% renewable energy […] And in the non-Bitcoin mining economy, it’s only 12%. So Bitcoin mining is already more environmentally adapted to non-carbon energy sources. “

Read more

BTC El Salvador mining

The senator advocated for BTC at various points during her appearance, confirming that she had not invested in other cryptocurrencies:

“The only one I really understand is Bitcoin […] That does not mean that Ethereum does not have benefits as well.

And continued:

“I don’t want everyone to put all their money in Bitcoin, just like I don’t want everyone to put it in dollars and put it under a mattress. I like diversification. But for me, given that only 21 million Bitcoin will be mined, it is a good store of value because it has defined scarcity. “

When the interview came to a close, Senator Lummis reviewed the environmental issue one more time and said:

“There are many innovations that are happening behind the scenes. So, I would say, don’t judge Bitcoin mining as a bad kind of energy. There are many things happening that show the opposite ”.

The post US Senator inviting Bitcoin miners to operate in Wyoming was first seen on BeInCrypto.