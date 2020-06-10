Charles Q. Brown Jr. became the first Negro in American history to command a military branch in that country

The United States Senate confirmed this Tuesday to the general Charles Q. Brown Jr. like new chief of staff of the Air Force, thus becoming the first black of history in commanding one of the military branches in the country.

Brown Jr. was confirmed with 98 votes in favor and none against in a historic vote in the Senate that the vice president chaired, Mike Pence, which normally only participates for break the ties.

“Today is a historic day for our nation,” said Pence after confirmation by Brown Jr., nominated for the position by the president. Donald trump.

Days ago, the general shared a video in which he described the challenges he has had as a black man in the Armed forces and alluded to the murder by the police of George Floyd, which sparked racial protests across the country.

Brown Jr. pleaded “full of emotions not just for George Floyd, but for the many african americans who have suffered the same fate as George Floyd. “

I’m thinking of a history of racial problems and in my own experiences, which were not always about freedomSaid this pilot from Texas that until now commanded the Pacific Air Force.

Brown Jr. described a career in the Air Force in which he was often “the only Afro-American in the squad ”and already as superior command“ the only African American in the room ”.

I’m thinking of using the same flight uniform with the same wings on my chest as my companions and being asked by another soldier: ‘Are you a pilot? ‘”, he stated, in the emotional video. “I’m thinking about the pressure I was feeling to act flawlessly, especially for the supervisors I perceived expected less from me as an African American. I’m thinking of having to work twice to demonstrate that your expectations and perceptions of African Americans they were not true ”, he added.

“As the Commander of Pacific Air Forces, a senior leader in our Air Force, and an African-American, many of you may be wondering what I’m thinking about the current events surrounding the tragic death of George Floyd. Here’s what I’m thinking about… ”- Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. pic.twitter.com/I2sf1067L6 – PACAF (@PACAF) June 5, 2020

According to data from the Pentagon Collected by CNN, 18.7 percent of the military in the United States are black, but that percentage falls to 8.8 percent among the commanders.

