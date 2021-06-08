US Senate Passes Bill to Address China’s Tech Threat

WASHINGTON, Jun 8 (.) – The United States Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to pass a comprehensive legislative package aimed at boosting the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress has taken a hard line against Beijing.

The bipartisan bill authorizes about $ 190 billion for provisions to strengthen US technology and research, and would separately approve spending of about $ 50 billion to increase production and research in semiconductors and telecommunications equipment in the United States.

The bill must also pass the House of Representatives to be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

