US Senate Confirms Pro-Crypto Gary Gensler as SEC Chairman

The Senate voted Wednesday April 14 to elect Gary Gensler as chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gensler had previously been nominated as the best man for the job by incoming US President Joe Biden. After several months of deliberations, the Senate finally voted for Gary Gensler to head office.

SEC

US Senate votes in favor of Gensler

Following a 53-45 vote by the Senate, Gensler will now be tasked with enforcing the rules and regulations on Wall Street. Gensler has a lot of experience, having previously served as chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) during the Obama presidency.

Although he is known to be a strong defender, Gensler is also a strong supporter of cryptocurrencies. The new SEC chairman will replace Acting Commissioner Chair Allison Lee.

Sec and blockchain

Gensler is well versed in blockchain technologies and the benefits that cryptocurrencies offer. The new president has a lot of experience having taught courses related to these topics at MIT. Gensler has also previously called Bitcoin “the modern form of gold.”

Gensler’s appointment comes at a time when the cryptocurrency industry is flourishing. The Coinbase IPO went live on the same day as Gensler’s appointment. Essentially highlighting the first step in adopting cryptocurrency markets going forward.

Strong work for Gensler

However, Gensler will have his hands full. Cryptocurrency regulations remain a gray area that has yet to be precisely defined.

But with Gensler at the helm, it is clear that the regulations will not deter the market, but they will probably help the market grow in a safe environment.

Following the SEC’s formal charges against Ripple Labs in December 2020, Gensler’s announcement would be positive news for the company. Regardless, the XRP token has seen tremendous growth following the recent motion against the SEC.

Ripple filed a motion against the SEC regarding access to personal funds of Ripple executives. This was approved in favor of Ripple.

While Gensler’s official appointment can be considered a victory for the cryptocurrency industry. Gensler will have a long way to go in terms of working with the government to formalize regulations and police a rapidly growing industry. One in which you have a lot of experience.

