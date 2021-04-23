US Senate approves initiative against hate crimes against Asians

15 minutes. The United States Senate approved a legislative proposal on Thursday to combat the increase in hate crimes against citizens of Asian origin, which have been spurred on during the pandemic.

The Upper House, with a Democratic majority, gave the green light to this initiative almost unanimously, with the only opposition from Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

The text will now be sent to the Lower House, also controlled by progressives.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, stressed that “it is time” to stand up to this type of attack.

“With the approval of this bill we are telling the Asian American community that the government is paying attention to them, has heard their concerns and will respond to protect them,” he said.

150% increase

The initiative, promoted by Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, requires the Department of Justice to appoint a person in charge to investigate this type of crime during the pandemic and calls for the mobilization of resources at the local and state level.

The Stop AAPI Hate group documented more than 3,800 events from March 2020 to February 2021.

The University of California indicated that in 2020 there was an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans of 150% compared to 2019.

This legislative initiative gained momentum after eight people were shot dead in several Asian massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Early news quickly linked the attack to the wave of hate crimes against people of Asian descent. But the suspect later admitted to authorities that he fired at those establishments because he “blamed” them for keeping his sex addiction active and wanted to “eliminate the temptation.”