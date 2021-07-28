US sells single Wu-Tang Clan album to cover Martin Shkreli’s debt

15 minutes. The US authorities announced on Tuesday the sale of a unique album by the rap group Wu-Tang Clan – of which there is only one copy and which was owned by Martin Shkreli- with the aim of covering the debts of the controversial former pharmaceutical director after he they will sentence you to pay millions of dollars for fraud.

The Attorney General for the Eastern District of New York, which released the news, did not reveal the identity of the buyer or the price paid.

The Prosecutor’s Office did say that with the proceeds, the debt that Shkreli still had pending after he was ordered in 2018 is settled the delivery of more than US $ 7.3 million as part of his punishment.

“With the sale of this unique album, your payment is now complete,” Acting Prosecutor Jacquelyn Kasulis noted in the note.

The album in question is Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, a work revealed in 2015 by the Wu-Tang Clan. This was sold to the highest bidder, with the promise that it could not be published commercially for 88 years.

So, to work it was always seen more as a piece of art than a regular musical album. In addition, this was one of the most valuable assets that Shkreli owned, who according to some media paid US $ 2 million for it.

Condemnation of Shkreli

The investor and former executive were sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2018 for having defrauded some US $ 11 million to the investors of his fund manager, MSMB Capital, a firm he ran before getting involved in the pharmaceutical industry.

Martin Shkreli became known, however, for having inflated the prices of various drugs. These include one for AIDS patients that went from cost $ 13.5 to $ 750 when his company bought the rights to the drug.

After his rise to fame, the young man also dedicated himself to launching harsh attacks on journalists and other critics on the internet, and for his eccentric behavior, which included publicly offering US $ 5,000 to whoever obtained a lock of the hair of the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The son of an immigrant family in Brooklyn, Shkreli created his mutual fund in 2006. Years later, he was listed in Forbes magazine. of the most prominent investors under 30 years of age.

In 2011 he started the pharmaceutical company Retrophin, which he later left to found the company Turing Pharmaceuticals, which was with which he dedicated himself to buying drug rights and then making them more expensive.