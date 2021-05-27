US Secretary of State will visit Costa Rica on his first trip to Latin America

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, will visit Costa Rica on his first trip to Latin America, in which he will address the causes of irregular migration with senior Central American and Mexican officials, the US government reported on Thursday.

“I am traveling to Costa Rica from June 1 to 2. We will discuss the construction of a more democratic, prosperous and secure hemisphere for all ”, tweeted the Secretary of State.

“I look forward to deepening our cooperation on shared priorities, including fighting COVID-19, promoting economic growth and fighting climate change,” he added.

During his stay in San José, President Joe Biden’s top diplomat will hold meetings with leaders from Central America, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, as well as officials from the Costa Rican government and civil society, according to a statement.

The State Department said Blinken will discuss the “strong relationship” between the United States and Costa Rica with President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano.

In addition, it will participate in a meeting of senior officials of the Central American Integration System (SICA), to which Mexico will join. SICA is made up of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and the Dominican Republic.

“Together, they will promote a collaborative approach to address the root causes of migration, including improving democratic governance, security, and economic opportunities for the people of Central America,” the State Department noted.

Blinken also plans separate bilateral meetings, which were not specified.

The Secretary of State greeted Costa Rica this week, which officially became the 38th member country of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the fourth Latin American nation to join after Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

“I congratulate Costa Rica for its rigor in complying with the various requirements necessary for access,” he said in a statement.

– “Heartbreaking reasons” –

This is Blinken’s first trip to Latin America since he took office in January, although he already made a virtual visit to the region when he inaugurated this modality in February, chosen to prevent the spread of covid-19.

On February 26, Blinken traveled abroad for the first time virtually by videoconference, entering Mexico through the busy bridge between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez.

Blinken said at the time that Biden was committed to addressing the “heartbreaking reasons why people are risking their lives” to flee to the United States, and he strongly discouraged the journey.

“For anyone thinking of taking that journey, our message is: don’t do it,” he said.

Blinken’s visit to Costa Rica will take place days before US Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico, scheduled for June 7-8.

Harris was commissioned by Biden to attend the growing arrival of undocumented migrants from the Central American Northern Triangle, formed by Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, to the border between the United States and Mexico.

Biden asked Congress for $ 861 million next year to address the causes that drive irregular immigration from Central America, within the framework of his $ 4 billion plan for the region.

That area, vulnerable to natural disasters, was hit by two devastating hurricanes in November and is hit by the pandemic and a prolonged drought.

With information from AFP