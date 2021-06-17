US Secretary of State will come to CA to talk about migration

SAINT JOSEPH. The head of diplomacy of USA, Antony blinken, will visit Costa Rica on his first trip to Latin America.

According to the US, he will address the causes of irregular migration with senior Central American officials and from Mexico.

«I am traveling to Costa Rica from June 1 to 2. I look forward to deepening our cooperation on shared priorities. It includes the fight against COVID-19, the promotion of economic growth and the fight against climate change ”, tweeted the Secretary of State.

On the other hand, during his stay in San José, he will hold meetings with leaders from Central America, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Similarly, Blinken will participate in a meeting of senior officials of the Central American Integration System (SICA), to which Mexico will join. SICA is made up of Guatemala; The Savior; Honduras; Nicaragua; Costa Rica; Panama; Belize; and the Dominican Republic.

Together, they will promote a collaborative approach. They will address the root causes of migration, including improving democratic governance, security, and economic opportunities for the people of Central America, “according to a statement.

Figures

More than 178,000 people without papers crossed in April, 3% more than in March, the highest number in a month recorded in two decades, according to US figures. Of these, 44% were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

For that reason, Biden asked Congress for $ 861 million next year to address the causes that drive irregular immigration from Central America.

