US Secretary of State visits the Sistine Chapel and meets

Pope Francis expressed his affection for the American people by meeting with the United States Secretary of State, the Vatican reported Monday, without indicating whether they addressed the issue that has divided the bishops of that country: to give communion to politicians who they support abortion rights, like President Joe Biden.

The pontiff devoted a considerable amount of time to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, especially considering that he is an official, not a ruler.

The audience in the Apostolic Palace “took place in a cordial atmosphere,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. “It lasted about 40 minutes and was, for the pope, the occasion to remember his visit in 2005 and express his affection and his attention for the people of the United States.”

Bruni was referring to the pontiff’s pilgrimage that included a meeting at the White House with then-President Barack Obama. Since then, the church hierarchy in the United States has become increasingly divided over the politics and politics of the country.

Conservative bishops in the United States have requested clear orders not to give communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion, a grave sin for the Church. The campaign has drawn attention to Biden, a Catholic who has said that while he is personally opposed to abortion, he supports that right.

Francis has not issued a public opinion on the most recent debate among the highly polarized Conference of American Bishops, although in 2015 he published a letter expressing compassion for the agonizing decision facing women regarding abortion.

Before meeting the pope, Blinken received luxurious treatment in Vatican City with a private visit to the Sistine Chapel. He is the first senior Biden official to have a private audience with the pontiff.

Blinken’s predecessor did not have a private audience with Francis when he visited the Vatican last year. Vatican authorities said at the time that they did not want to portray an image of favoritism just weeks before the US elections.

However, at that time there were tensions between both parties related to China. Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Holy See to take a tougher stance on China’s restrictions on religious freedom.

Biden, for his part, has criticized China for its forced labor practices. Francis has defended human rights in many countries in his determination to draw attention to the suffering of the people.

But as the agreement on the bishops indicates, Francis also wants to improve the situation of Catholics in China. Members of the Catholic Church expressed their dismay that the pontiff did not take a firmer position in the face of long-standing discrimination by Chinese authorities against Catholics loyal to the Vatican.

