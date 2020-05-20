The Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Mike Pompeo, denounced that the crisis due to the pandemic of the new Covid-19 coronavirus in Nicaragua is more dramatic than the Daniel Ortega dictatorship acknowledges, due to credibility from the reports of independent associations where it is reported that the country’s hospitals are reaching the capacity limit due to the number of patients with the virus, as well as the mortality that is being reported in the country.

“We are concerned about the numerous credible reports of hospitals being filled and bodies buried under cover of night, which point to a much more serious situation than the regime reports,” Secretary Pompeo said, referring to Nicaragua during a conference of press this May 20.

Pompeo’s conference was to assess diplomatic relations and actions of the US government. in the world. He focused on questioning the performance of the Chinese communist regime by delaying the alert on the emergence of the new Covid-19 virus, in the city of Wuhan, and that it has spread throughout the world leaving more than 4.9 million people infected and more than 323 thousand dead, until this Wednesday according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

He dedicated time to question the lack of response by the Ortega regime in Nicaragua to the pandemic and the secrecy imposed on the real data of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

A weekly report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) indicates that there are 279 confirmed cases of people with coronavirus, detecting 254 new cases in eight days. Officially 17 deceased are accepted, nine between May 12 and 19.

However, the Minsa data does not correspond to reports from independent medical associations and family members who denounce the deaths of their loved ones and that they are forced to “express burials” at night. The Citizen Observatory, an association of independent doctors, reports an accumulated of 1,594 suspected cases of Covid-19, which would include those accepted by the Minsa.

In addition, the Citizen Observatory records 351 deaths from pneumonia and Covid-19 suspects in its reports, with the departments reporting the most deaths being Managua, Chinandega and Masaya.

The Ortega dictatorship refuses to declare a national emergency to determine the social quarantine, as well as adopt an economic assistance plan for the most vulnerable sectors as fiscal relief measures for companies that are being hit by the economic recession, that Nicaragua was coming suffering for two years and that has worsened due to the pandemic.

