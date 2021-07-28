US Secretary of Defense visits Vietnam

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will try to strengthen ties with Vietnam, one of the Southeast Asian nations embroiled in a territorial dispute with China, during a two-day visit that begins Wednesday.

Miami World / apnews

In a speech in Singapore, his first stop in the region he is visiting for the first time as a member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, Austin said Tuesday that he aspires to a constructive and stable relationship with China and to strengthen communications with his military in case of crisis.

But he insisted that Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over virtually the entire South China Sea “lacks any foundation in international law” and “tramples on the sovereignty of the region’s states.”

He said the United States continues to support the coastal states of the region in claiming their rights and remains committed to respecting their obligations under the treaties with Japan and the Philippines.

“Unfortunately, Beijing’s reluctance to peacefully resolve disputes and uphold the rule of law doesn’t just happen on the water,” Austin said. “We have also seen aggression against India … destabilizing military activity and other forms of coercion against the people of Taiwan … and genocide and crimes against humanity against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.”

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded to Austin.

“The United States ignored the facts, deliberately slandered China, meddled in China’s internal affairs, and sowed discord among regional countries in order to serve its own geopolitical interests,” Zhao said at his regular press conference. “We ask the US side not to seek a fight with China every time and to do more for the peace and stability of the region.

Austin plans to meet his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang on Thursday morning and depart for the Philippines on Friday.