US SEC investigates VW publicity stunt to change name to “Voltswagen”: source

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Apr 29 (Reuters) – The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into the US unit of Volkswagen AG for a marketing stunt in which it falsely said it would change its name in the North American country to “Voltswagen.” confirmed a person briefed on the matter.

Spiegel first reported on the investigation and the SEC’s request for information on the issue was made in early April.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter with Reuters. The SEC did not respond to a request for comment.

In March, the company apologized after issuing a statement about a fake name change that was widely criticized on social media.

The stunt, which came just before April Fools’ Day in some countries, when companies often post joking statements, was aimed at drawing attention to their efforts in the electric vehicle sector, he said. Automobile manufacturer.

The initial statement about the name change, posted on its website and accompanied by tweets, was reported by Reuters and other outlets globally and included a detailed description of its alleged efforts to rebrand and create new logos.

At least one analyst wrote a research note praising the name change. VW’s preferred shares, common shares and ADRs rose on the day of the false name announcement.

Volkswagen Group of America Chief Executive Scott Keogh told Reuters in an April 1 interview that the false name announcement was a “joke” and an attempt to “have some humor” and to “celebrate our deep focus. in electrification “.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to using illegal software to manipulate emissions tests for diesel engines in the United States, sparking Germany’s biggest corporate crisis and costing the automaker more than € 32 billion in fines, repairs and legal costs.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Christoph Steiz and Chris Prentice. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)