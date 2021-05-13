US Scientific Committee Recommends Vaccine for Adolescents

15 minutes. A scientific committee from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens ages 12-15.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) gave the green light to the recommendation with 14 votes in favor and one abstention after more than four hours of meeting in which they reviewed the data for the vaccine in that age group.

After the vote, the doctor Grace Lee recalled that “the importance of young people in the pandemic was forgotten, as there was a greater focus on adults.”

“I believe that what our children experienced will have long-term consequences, which can extend across generations,” said the scientist. He also warned that it was not yet “fully” understood. the full impact of the pandemic on the health and educational level of minors.

The CDC committee’s vote came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15 on Monday.

The ACIP recommendation is now expected to be signed by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. With this they will be able to administer the doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those minors in any authorized site and they will be covered by medical insurance.

COVID-19 in young people

During the meeting this Wednesday, another CDC doctor, Sara Oliver, explained that the percentage of COVID-19 cases among children and adolescents in recent months surpassed that of those over 65 in the US.

He explained that of the total cases registered between March 1 and April 30, 9% corresponded to children between 0 and 11 years old, the same percentage as among adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, compared to 8% among older people. 65 years.

Infections in adults between 18 and 49 years old accounted for 56% of all cases. On the other hand, the infections of people between 50 and 64 years old were 18%.

“In April, 9% of the cases were in adolescents, which represents a higher proportion of cases than among older adults“Oliver said. It also highlighted that CDC experts realized that diagnosed cases are below true numbers.

According to CDC calculations, there would be 22 million minors between the ages of 5 and 17 infected with covid-19 in the period studied. This figure represents 19% of all infections.