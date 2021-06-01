US says ransomware attack on JBS likely originated in Russia

By Tom Polansek and Jeff Mason

CHICAGO / ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Jun 1 (Reuters) – The White House said Tuesday that Brazil’s JBS SA informed the United States government that a ransomware attack on the company disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization probably based in Russia.

JBS is the world’s largest meatpacker and the incident closed its operations in Australia on Monday and halted the slaughter of cattle at its plants in several US states.

The cyber attack follows last month at Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel oil pipeline in the United States, which paralyzed supplies for several days in the southeast of the country.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States has contacted the Russian government on the matter and the FBI is investigating.

“The White House has offered assistance to JBS and our team at the Department of Agriculture has spoken with their leadership several times in the last day,” said Jean-Pierre.

“JBS notified the administration that the ransom demand came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. The White House is directly engaging with the Russian government on this matter and conveys the message that the responsible states do not harbor criminals. ransomware, “added Jean-Pierre.

If the problems continue, consumers could see higher meat prices during the summer barbecue season in the United States and exports could be interrupted at a time of strong demand from China.

JBS said it suspended all affected systems and notified authorities. It added that its backup servers were not affected.

“On Sunday May 30, JBS USA determined it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers that support its North American and Australian IT systems,” the company said in a statement Monday. .

“Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers,” the company added.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Tom Polansek, Mark Weinraub in Chicago, Additional reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)