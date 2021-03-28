US says not a dollar of aid to Central America will go to presidents

The official explained that Biden will put conditions on the 4,000 million that he wants to deliver over the next four years.

DRAFTING. The coordinator of the border South in the White House, Roberta Jacobson, said that “not a dollar of the 4,000 million that Joe Biden wants to give to Central America will end up in the hands of its president.”

“None of the money we want to get from Congress and from US taxpayers will go to the leaders of those governments,” Jacbson said.

The official explained that Biden will put conditions on 4 billion that he wants to deliver over the next four years to the Northern Triangle of Central America (El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala).

Specifically, he explained that Washington wants most of the aid to go to NGOs, international organizations and religious institutions.

“We are going to work with civil society”

Washington’s announcement coincides with drug trafficking allegations against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, which have come to light during a trial in New York against an alleged drug trafficker with whom the Honduran president allegedly cooperated for years, according to prosecutors.

When questioned, Jacobson avoided commenting specifically on Hernández. However, he reiterated that Biden wants the aid to go to Civil society organizations, instead of relying on the Governments of Central America to distribute it.

“It is not that presidents are not important in these countries. But, it is important to understand that we are going to work with civil society, with organizations international and with various NGOs on the ground, “he said.

“We will work with the officials we can work with. But, I think it is very important that these countries make very explicit commitments to advance in the fight against corruption. We know that in some countries that will be difficult, “said Jacbson.

She mentioned: «If you have officials over which a cloud weighs. I think we need to work with the organizations we can in those countries.

The idea of ​​putting conditions on foreign aid is not new and, during the Barack Obama administration (2009-2017), Congress put a lot of pressure so that the funds were tied to specific objectives in the fight. against corruption and drug trafficking.

Later, former President Donald Trump suspended foreign aid to the Northern Triangle, considering that his governments were not doing enough to curb immigration to the north.

Biden’s Plan in Obama Administration

For his part, when he was Obama’s vice president, Biden played a central role in the design of the Plan for the Prosperity Alliance for Central America, according to reports.

This plan sought to grant 750 million to those countries in order to tackle the causes of migration. Among them they mentioned poverty, lack of opportunities economic and violence.

Biden has made it clear that he continues to believe in those principles. However, his government has emphasized that the fight against corruption will be a central piece of its policy towards Central America.

Note to our readers:

Subscribe for free to more information in our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: http://bit.ly/2LotFF0