US says collaborates in investigation into assassination of Haitian president

The United States said Monday that it is assisting in the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, and did not rule out sending troops to the Caribbean country, which requested them.

“At the request of the Haitian government, the Department of Justice, together with its US government partners, is assisting the Haitian National Police in the investigation,” that department said in a statement.

“Senior US officials conducted a first assessment in Haiti. The department will continue to support the Haitian government in its review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this heinous act, ”he added.

He specified that he will also investigate whether any US law was violated.

United States President Joe Biden, on Monday urged Haitians to “unite.”

“Political leaders must unite,” he said. Biden to journalists. “The United States is ready to continue providing assistance and I will inform you more as we move forward.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said shortly before that a delegation of officials made up of legislators and members of the US judicial system that arrived in Haiti on Sunday observed the instability of the country following the assassination of President Moise.

“What was clear from his trip is that there is a lack of clarity about future political leadership,” said Psaki, adding that Haiti’s request for US troops to be deployed and provide security “is still under scrutiny.”

Asked if the White House had ruled out sending troops, she replied: “no.”

The delegation, made up of representatives from the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and State, as well as the National Security Council (NSC), met with senior Haitian officials, said NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne.

He said the envoys “examined the security of vital infrastructure” and met with the police in charge of the investigation into the murder of Moise, perpetrated early Wednesday at his residence in Port-au-Prince.

The delegation also met with the acting prime minister, Claude Joseph; the prime minister appointed by Moise before his death but who had not assumed office, Ariel Henry; and the President of the Senate, Joseph Lambert, to “foster an open and constructive dialogue, in the face of a political agreement that allows the holding of free and fair elections.”

Moise’s assassination further deepened the serious crisis in this country of 11 million people, whose leadership is now disputed by Joseph, Henry and Lambert, whom a group of senators back as provisional president.

According to the Haitian authorities, a command of 28 men, 26 of them Colombians and two Americans, killed the president in his home, also wounding his wife.

So far, 17 suspects have been arrested and at least three killed. But no motive is publicly known and questions remain about who could have ordered the murder.