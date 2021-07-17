US sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

By Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON, Jul 16 (.) – The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials over Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, Washington’s latest move to hold China accountable for what it sees as an erosion of the rule of law in the former British colony.

The sanctions affect people from China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, the official platform for Beijing’s influence in the territory, according to a list published by the US Treasury Department.

The seven people added to the Treasury’s “specially designated nationals” list are Chen Dong, He Jing, Lu Xinning, Qiu Hong, Tan Tienui, Yang Jianping and Yin Zonghua, all deputy directors of the liaison office, according to their online biographies. .

In a brief statement, the Treasury Department referred to an updated trade advisory issued by the State Department that highlighted the US government’s concern about the impact of Hong Kong’s national security law on international businesses.

Critics of Beijing say it applied the law last year to facilitate a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and the free press.

The State Department advisory says that businesses face the risks associated with warrantless electronic surveillance and handing over of corporate and customer data to authorities, adding that individuals and businesses should be aware of the potential consequences of interacting with sanctioned persons or entities.

“The events of the past year in Hong Kong present clear operational, financial, legal and reputational risks for multinational companies,” said a senior official in the government of President Joe Biden.

The notice and new sanctions were announced just over a year after former President Donald Trump ordered the end of Hong Kong’s special status in US law, to punish China for what he called “oppressive actions” against the former British colony. .

BROKEN COMMITMENT

President Joe Biden told a news conference Thursday that the situation in Hong Kong was deteriorating, and that the Chinese government had broken its commitment on how it would treat the territory since it returned to control of Beijing in 1997.

China had promised universal suffrage as the ultimate goal for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which also states that the city has broad autonomy from Beijing.

Since China imposed the national security law to criminalize what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces, most pro-democracy activists and politicians have been detained for it or for other reasons.

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy newspaper, was forced to end its 26-year existence in June by the crackdown that froze company funds.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference in Beijing, before the actions were formally announced, that the United States should stop interfering in Hong Kong and that China would give a “resolute and decisive response. firm”.

A source told . on Thursday that the White House was also reviewing a possible decree to facilitate immigration from Hong Kong, but that it was not yet certain whether it would apply.

US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman is planning a visit to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia next week. The State Department’s announcement of his trip does not mention any stops in China, something that had been anticipated in foreign policy circles and echoed by some media outlets.

(Reporting by Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom, Doina Chiacu, Humeyra Pamuk and David Shepardson; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)