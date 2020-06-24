According to the statements of Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, the reason was that they delivered oil to an illegitimate country

. – United States.- The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeoannounced sanctions this Wednesday against five Iranian ship captains who delivered 1.5 million barrels of Petroleum to the « illegitimate regime » of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

« Today, the US sanctions five Iranian ship captains who gave 1.5 million barrels to Venezuela in support of the illegitimate Maduro regime. The assets of these captains will be blocked and they will not be able to operate in US waters, » said Mike Pompeo

The captains’ ships are named « Clavel, » « Petunia, » « Fortuna, » « Bosque, » and « Faxon, » the Treasury Department said in a statement.

According to that source, the five captains work for the Shipping Lines of the Republic of Iran (IRISL) companies or for the Iranian National Oil Company (NITC).

With these sanctions, the US seeks to freeze all the assets that the five Iranians may have in the country and they are prohibited from making financial transactions with any US citizen; which in theory makes it difficult for them to access the international financial system, based on the dollar.

HIZBULÁ IN VENEZUELA



Likewise, Pompeo condemned the alleged presence in Venezuela from « branches » of the Islamic State (IS) and Al Qaeda, Sunni terrorist organizations, and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, supported by Tehran.

The US is also concerned about the growing presence in Venezuela of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN), according to the annual report on terrorism in the world of the US State Department, issued today and related to 2019.

« The terrorist incidents in Venezuela reflect the growing presence and territorial control of the ELN. Confrontations between the ELN, other Colombian and Venezuelan illegal armed groups and Venezuelan government forces have increased, » the report said.

In that report, in addition, Maduro is accused of « using those criminal activities to illegitimately stay in power. »

TRUMP WANTS TO MEET WITH MATURO AND POMPEO SUPPORTS GUAIDÓ

On the other hand, days after the US president, Donald Trump, saying he was open to meet with Maduro, Pompeo reaffirmed Washington’s support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela through fifty nations.

« We continue to support the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) and interim President Guaidó in their fight to restore democracy, » stressed the Foreign Minister.

Officially, the Trump Administration has always rejected any direct dialogue with Maduro until « democracy is restored » in the Caribbean country.

However, the American leader has left the door open to the possibility of a meeting at least once in public, during the UN General Assembly in September 2018, when Trump and Maduro met in New York, although the White House that possibility was ruled out a few hours later.

In August 2019, Trump assured that his government maintained contacts with Chavismo « at a very high level », although he did not want to clarify if he was referring to conversations with the considered « number two » of the ruling party in Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, as reported in the press.