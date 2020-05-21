15 minutes. The Government of the United States (USA) announced sanctions against Iran’s Interior Minister, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, on Wednesday for “serious human rights abuses”.

The Treasury Department detailed that the measures affect several of its executives due to their ties to the Iran Disciplinary Force (LEF).

“The Iranian regime violently suppresses dissent among the Iranian people, including peaceful protesters, through physical and psychological abuse“said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

So the US will continue to hold Iranian officials and institutions that “oppress and abuse their own people.”

In addition, he recalled that Fazli is president of the National Security Council of Iran (NDSC) and has “responsibilities” when it comes to “oversee internal security matters”.

Accusations

Mnuchin also accused the minister of “issuing orders in response to the protests in November 2019, which sparked violence against peaceful protesters and pedestrians.” The anti-government protest left multiple dead, including at least 23 minors.

Along these same lines, Fazli “has been responsible for committing serious human rights abuses on multiple occasions.”

The Treasury indicated that the Police played “a key role in the repression of protesters”. For this reason, the US accused him of “repressing” Afghan migrants and “coerce many to fight in Iranian militias in Syria”.

Furthermore, he linked the agency with the recent death of dozens of Afghan migrants in a river on the common border, blamed by Kabul on Iranian forces, which have rejected any responsibility.

Sanctions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed that the sanctions “send a message of support” to the Iranian people.

Also, North American officials will continue to advocate “those who are being silenced by the regime”.

“Our pressure on Iran to treat its own people with dignity and respect will not cease”Pompeo concluded.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased since the U.S. withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iraq rejected in January that the US Army killed in a bombing in Iraq the head of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Qasem Soleimani.