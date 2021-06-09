US sanctions four Nicaraguan officials close to Ortega

June 9, 2021

The United States imposed economic sanctions on four Nicaraguan officials close to the president, Daniel Ortega, including his daughter Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo.

The event comes after a series of arrests of opponents denounced by Washington.

The punitive measures reach “four people who support the Ortega regime, a regime that has undermined democracy, abused the human rights of the civilian population, enacted repressive laws with serious economic consequences and tried to silence the independent media.” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

