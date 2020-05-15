US sales fall more than 16% in April due to coronavirus

Retail sales in the United States plummeted 16.4% in April due to the coronavirus. The Commerce Department reported that retail has plummeted so rapidly that sales in the past 12 months. Aside from online trading, no category of retail trade was spared the hit in April.

Retail sales in the United States fell 16.4% from March to April, a record, as the closure of businesses caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed buyers away, threatened stores across the country and hurt even more an economy already in decline.

In a report released Friday, the Commerce Department reported that retail has plummeted so rapidly that sales in the past 12 months have dropped 21.6%.

It had never happened in history, the fall was much worse than expected and in very different areas

The strongest falls from March to April were in clothing, electronics, furniture and restaurant stores. The migration of consumers to online shopping was also accelerated, with the segment registering a monthly gain of 8.4%. Measured year-over-year, online sales increased 21.6%.

For a retail sector already suffering from consumer migration to online shopping and app delivery services, a consecutive free fall in spending represents a serious risk. Department store chains like Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection from the government. Hotels, restaurants, and car dealerships are also in danger.

An analysis conducted in April by a group of academic economists found that a month-long shutdown could wipe out 31% of non-grocery retailers. A four-month shutdown could force 65% bankruptcy.

The drop in retail spending is a key reason why the US economy is contracting. Shopping at retailers is an important component of overall spending for American consumers, accounting for about 70% of economic growth.

Aside from online trading, no category of retail trade was spared the hit in April. Car dealerships suffered a 13% monthly drop. Furniture stores absorbed a 59% drop. Electronics and appliance stores fell more than 60%.

