Lieutenant General Thomas Bussiere, Deputy Commander of the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) during a press conference at the Amerika Haus in Vienna, Austria, June 23. . / EPA / CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Vienna, June 23 . .- The United States announced new negotiations with Russia on Tuesday to renegotiate the last current nuclear arms control agreement between the two powers, although it insisted on including China in the process.

Following the first round of negotiations in Vienna on Monday, the US special emissary for nuclear disarmament, Marshall Billingslea, told reporters today that the parties plan to meet again « in late July or early August. »

But that meeting, which would be held again in the Austrian capital, depends on the progress made by the delegations at a technical level in the coming weeks, the US representative added.

THE CHINA FACTOR

At the same time, Billingslea insisted again and again on demanding China’s participation in these negotiations, « which should be trilateral » in light of the strong growth of the Asian giant’s atomic arsenal.

« The construction and expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal will be an important factor in the future disarmament control regime, » said the emissary.

He added that the United States believes that a future arms control agreement should affect « all types of nuclear weapons, not just strategic ones. »

In any case, Billingslea acknowledged today that Russia did not support its country yesterday in its intentions to put more pressure on China to join the negotiations.

Moscow prefers to speak of « multilateral negotiations, » said the US representative, which would mean also including France and the United Kingdom, the other two declared nuclear powers.

However, according to Billingslea, the nuclear arsenal of the two European countries cannot be compared with that of China, which according to information from US intelligence is expanding both the quantity and quality of their weapons.

« China’s goal is to reach 1,000 nuclear warheads in the next few years, » compared to 300 now, he said.

China claims that the quantity of its atomic weapons is far less than that of Russia and the United States, so it does not feel that it should participate in any multilateral arms control negotiations.

EXPIRATION IN 2021

The United States and Russia met yesterday to discuss the New START agreement, which expires on February 5, 2021.

These two countries currently control 90% of all nuclear weapons that exist on the planet.

START is the English acronym for « Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty ».

The New START, signed in 2010, limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons, with a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 ballistic systems for each of the two powers, on land, sea or air.

If Russia and the US fail to reach an agreement, the « New START » could become the third disarmament treaty finalized under the US presidency of Donald Trump.