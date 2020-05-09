© .

SAN JUAN (AP) – A former primary school teacher convicted of lewd acts by a divided jury is the first person in Puerto Rico to receive a new trial after the United States Supreme Court ruled last month that criminal trials require unanimous verdicts.

The ruling issued by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court on behalf of Tomás Torres Rivera on Friday gave many hope that hundreds of other defendants in the United States could receive a new trial. Some highlighted the statement with which Judge Anabelle Rodríguez began her opinion: “If a State cannot do it constitutionally, neither will Puerto Rico.”

However, some experts noted that it was not clear whether Torres’ case would set a precedent because it was already pending in the island’s Supreme Court before the highest US court issued its decision in late April.

“What will remain to be seen are cases with final and firm sentences,” said Wanda Valentin, president of the criminal law commission of the Puerto Rico Bar Association.

The island’s constitution allows for unanimous verdicts in criminal cases with a majority of at least nine juries. But since the United States Supreme Court decision, hundreds of defense attorneys have attempted to obtain new trials for their clients.

A few days ago, the Puerto Rico attorney general said he accepted the ruling of the US Supreme Court, but was concerned about the effects of a new trial on the victims of the Torres case, who will have to testify a second time.

Torres remains in prison because the jury issued a unanimous verdict on eight of the 11 charges against him, including child abuse.