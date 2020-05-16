US retail sales plunged 16.4% in April from the coronavirus. Retail sales in the United States plummeted to a record 16.4% in April from the previous month, as a result of business closings ordered by authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus kept consumers away. The drop had been 8.3% in March, a figure that was already record, doubling the 3.9% registered in November 2008, after the outbreak of the financial crisis.

Miami World / Infobae

The Commerce Department report released this Friday on retail sales revealed that in the past 12 months the collapse has been 21.6 percent. The steepest falls from March to April were in clothing, electronics, furniture and restaurant stores.

On the other hand, a long-standing migration of consumers to online shopping is accelerating, as that segment posts a monthly gain of 8.4 percent. Measured year-over-year, online sales increased 21.6 percent.

For a retail sector that was already reeling from the rise of e-commerce and app-based delivery services, a consecutive free fall in spending is a serious risk. Department stores like Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have filed for bankruptcy. Hotels, restaurants, and car dealerships are also in danger.

An analysis by a group of economists found that a one-month shutdown could wipe out 31% of retailers that don’t sell essential goods. A four-month shutdown could force 65% to close.

The drop in retail purchases is a key reason the U.S. economy is contracting. They are an important component of overall consumer spending in the US and fuel about 70% of economic growth.

Beyond online shopping, not a single retail category was spared in April. Auto dealerships suffered a 13 percent monthly drop. Furniture stores absorbed a 59 percent drop. Electronics and appliance stores were down more than 60 percent.

Retailers selling construction materials saw a drop of more than 3 percent. After panic buying in March, grocery sales fell 13 percent.

Clothing store sales plunged 79 percent, and department stores 29 percent. The restaurants, some of which are already beginning to close permanently, suffered a drop of almost 30% despite aggressively switching to a take-away and home-delivery scheme.

With few people shopping, traveling, eating out, or spending normally, economists project that GDP, the broadest indicator of economic activity, is declining in the April-June quarter at an annual rate of about 40 percent. hundred. That would be the deepest quarterly decline on record.

Spending patterns followed by Opportunity Insights suggest they may have bottomed in mid-April, before starting to rise slightly, at least in the clothing and general goods categories. But spending on transportation, restaurants, hotels, and arts and entertainment remains very depressed.

Credit card purchases tracked by JPMorgan Chase found that spending on necessities like groceries, fuel, phone service, and car repair decreased 20% in one year. But spending on “nonessentials,” such as meals outside the home, airline tickets, and personal services – such as classrooms or yoga classes – fell by 50 percent.