US resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 11-day hiatus

US health authorities gave the green light on Friday to the resumption of immunization against COVID-19 with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States, which was suspended on April 13 after rare cases of thrombosis.

“The use of Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed in the United States,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US drug agency, the FDA, said in a joint statement. that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

The discontinuation of the use of the vaccine developed by the American laboratory had been decided to investigate several cases of women who developed blood clots in association with low levels of platelets after their injection.

“The FDA and CDC are confident that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19,” the two agencies said. “At this time, the available data suggests that the risk” of thrombosis “is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant and will continue to investigate this risk,” the text states.

Earlier on Friday, a group of experts had recommended a group of experts to health authorities to resume vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson product. According to data released that day: of the 3.9 million women who got the Johnson & Johnson injection, 15 developed severe blood clots and three died.

In most of the confirmed cases, 13 of the 15 were under 50 years of age. There were no cases among men.

For its part, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine.

The European regulator concluded before the safety committee that a warning about unusual blood clots with low platelets should be “added to the product information” for the J&J vaccine.