Executions will resume Tuesday night in the United States, with a lethal injection in the state of Missouri, after two and a half months of interruption due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

This time it is the turn of Walter Barton, 64, sentenced to death for the stabbing murder of an octogenarian, in the town of Ozark in 1991, a crime that the inmate denies having committed.

Barton’s attorneys filed a last-minute appeal with the United States Supreme Court to suspend the execution, but the highest court rejected the request on April 27 without commenting on the case.

Due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, all executions in the United States were halted on March 5.

The old woman, whom the convicted man knew, ran a parcel of motor homes. Barton was one of three people who discovered his stabbed body.

After a long judicial saga, Barton was convicted in 2006 based on blood trails and the testimony of a former detainee, whose reliability is disputed by his lawyers.

Lawyers went to the highest court alleging that the arguments of the conviction were fragile. As proof of this, they point out that their first two trials failed without obtaining a verdict and the following two were annulled after appeals. Finally a fifth trial convicted Barton.

Walter Barton is scheduled to be executed in Missouri tonight, despite evidence of innocence. Gov. Michael Parson has denied clemency. Walter’s legal team has filed a request with the Supreme Court. Help get the word out by sharing his case: https://t.co/6KA7zEFoA2 – innocence (@innocence) May 19, 2020

When Missouri set a date for the execution, in February, attorneys began building a new case based on scientific evidence they say refutes blood trail tests. But their efforts have been “slowed down considerably” by confinement by the pandemic, they argue.

The execution will take place in Bonne Terre Prison, Missouri. The postponement was also denied Monday by the governor of that state, the Republican Mike Parson.

A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Prisons said the temperature has been verified for those entering the prison, where no cases of COVID-19 have emerged. There will be three separate areas to locate the witnesses to the execution, to ensure social distancing.

Executions in other states had already been canceled for reasons linked to the risks posed by the coronavirus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reported that several Texas and Tennessee courts also adopted the measure, noting in particular that the executions gather too many people: guards, attorneys, witnesses and family members.

Opponents of the death penalty have mobilized for the Barton case: “Walter may be innocent. The health and safety of the public will be compromised just for carrying out the show,” an association reported on its Twitter account. Missouri civil rights group calling for alternatives to the death penalty.

